    2017 341st MW Annual Award winners

    2017 341st MW Annual Award winners

    MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE, MT, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Magen M. Reeves 

    341st Missile Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Ron Allen, 341st Missile Wing commander, far left, and Chief Master Sgt. Thom Stiles, 341st MW command chief, far right, pose for a photo with the 341st MW Annual Award winners at the Grizzly Bend Feb. 25, 2017, at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Mont. Annual Award recipients represent the wing’s finest from all facets across the base; from junior airman of the year to spouse of the year. (U.S. Air Force photo/Airman 1st Class Magen M. Reeves)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2017 341st MW Annual Award winners, by A1C Magen M. Reeves, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    341MW

