(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    CJTF Commander visits Falcons in Hamam al-Alil [Image 1 of 12]

    CJTF Commander visits Falcons in Hamam al-Alil

    HAMAM AL-ALIL, IRAQ

    02.22.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jason Hull 

    2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Stephen Townsend, commanding general, Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve and XVIII Airborne Corps, recognizes Cpl. Antonio Batista, an infantryman assigned to 2nd Battalion, 325th Airborne Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, for his hard work at tactical assembly area Hamam al-Alil, Iraq, Feb. 22, 2017. Paratroopers of the 2nd BCT, 82nd Abn. Div., deployed in support of CJTF-OIR, moved a force into Hamam al-Alil to continue support to the Iraqi federal police during the offensive to liberate West Mosul. The Falcon Brigade enables their Iraqi security forces partners through the advise and assist mission, contributing planning, intelligence collection and analysis, force protection, and precision fires to achieve the military defeat of ISIS. CJTF-OIR is the global Coalition to defeat ISIS in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jason Hull)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2017
    Date Posted: 02.27.2017 18:07
    Photo ID: 3192295
    VIRIN: 170222-A-DP764-022
    Resolution: 4742x3161
    Size: 7.35 MB
    Location: HAMAM AL-ALIL, IQ
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CJTF Commander visits Falcons in Hamam al-Alil [Image 1 of 12], by SSG Jason Hull, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    CJTF Commander visits Falcons in Hamam al-Alil
    U.S. Central Command leaders visit Coalition, partners in Hamam al-Alil
    CJTF Commander visits Falcons in Hamam al-Alil
    U.S. Central Command leaders visit Coalition, partners in Hamam al-Alil
    CJTF Commander visits Falcons in Hamam al-Alil
    U.S. Central Command leaders visit Coalition, partners in Hamam al-Alil
    CJTF Commander visits Falcons at Hamam al-Alil
    U.S. Central Command leaders visit Coalition, partners in Hamam al-Alil
    U.S. Central Command leaders visit Coalition, partners in Hamam al-Alil
    CJTF Commander visits Falcons at Hamam al-Alil
    CJTF Commander visits Falcons in Hamam al-Alil
    CJTF Commander visits Falcons in Hamam al-Alil

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    82nd Airborne Division
    commanding general
    deployed
    advise and assist
    Mosul
    Coalition
    Iraqi security force
    partners
    U.S. Army
    Iraq
    2nd Brigade Combat Team
    mission
    intelligence collection
    tactical assembly area
    ISIS
    Daesh
    CJTF-OIR
    Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve
    global Coalition
    Lt. Gen. Stephen Townsend
    Combined Joint Operations Center
    Hamam al-Alil

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT