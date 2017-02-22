U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Stephen Townsend, center, commanding general, Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve and XVIII Airborne Corps, visits Soldiers stationed at tactical assembly area Hamam al-Alil, Iraq, Feb. 22, 2017. Paratroopers of the 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, deployed in support of CJTF-OIR, moved a force into Hamam al-Alil to continue support to the Iraqi federal police during the offensive to liberate West Mosul. The Falcon Brigade enables their Iraqi security forces partners through the advise and assist mission, contributing planning, intelligence collection and analysis, force protection, and precision fires to achieve the military defeat of ISIS. CJTF-OIR is the global Coalition to defeat ISIS in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jason Hull)

Location: HAMAM AL-ALIL, IQ
This work, CJTF Commander visits Falcons in Hamam al-Alil, by SSG Jason Hull, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.