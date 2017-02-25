(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. Central Command leaders visit Coalition, partners in Hamam al-Alil [Image 4 of 12]

    U.S. Central Command leaders visit Coalition, partners in Hamam al-Alil

    HAMAM AL-ALIL, IRAQ

    02.25.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jason Hull 

    2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Gen. Joseph Votel, commanding general of U.S. Central Command, conducts an interview with media during a visit at Hamam al-Alil, Iraq, Feb. 25, 2017. Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve is the global Coalition to defeat ISIS in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jason Hull)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.25.2017
    Date Posted: 02.27.2017 18:08
    Photo ID: 3192286
    VIRIN: 170225-A-DP764-008
    Resolution: 4973x3315
    Size: 1.84 MB
    Location: HAMAM AL-ALIL, IQ
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Central Command leaders visit Coalition, partners in Hamam al-Alil [Image 1 of 12], by SSG Jason Hull, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    operation
    82nd Airborne Division
    brief
    deployed
    advise and assist
    Central Command
    CENTCOM
    Mosul
    Coalition
    key leader engagement
    Iraqi security force
    partners
    Iraqi federal police
    U.S. Army
    Iraq
    2nd Brigade Combat Team
    mission
    intelligence collection
    West Mosul
    ISIS
    ISIL
    Votel
    Daesh
    CJTF-OIR
    Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve
    global Coalition
    Combined Joint Operations Center
    Hamam al-Alil

