U.S. Army Gen. Joseph Votel, commanding general of U.S. Central Command, meets with partner and Coalition leaders during a visit at Hamam al-Alil, Iraq, Feb. 25, 2017. The breadth and diversity of partners supporting the Coalition demonstrate the global and unified nature of the endeavor to defeat ISIS. Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve is the global Coalition to defeat ISIS in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army illustration by Staff Sgt. Jason Hull)
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2017 18:10
|Photo ID:
|3192283
|VIRIN:
|170225-A-DP764-007
|Resolution:
|1983x2974
|Size:
|1.17 MB
|Location:
|HAMAM AL-ALIL, IQ
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, U.S. Central Command leaders visit Coalition, partners in Hamam al-Alil [Image 1 of 12], by SSG Jason Hull, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT