U.S. Army Soldiers deployed in support of Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve board a U.S. Army CH-47 Chinook helicopter at tactical assembly area Hamam al-Alil, Iraq, Feb. 22, 2017. CJTF-OIR is the global Coalition to defeat ISIS in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jason Hull)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.22.2017 Date Posted: 02.27.2017 18:09 Photo ID: 3192282 VIRIN: 170222-A-DP764-025 Resolution: 4585x3057 Size: 6.03 MB Location: HAMAM AL-ALIL, IQ Web Views: 0 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CJTF Commander visits Falcons at Hamam al-Alil [Image 1 of 12], by SSG Jason Hull, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.