(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    CJTF Commander visits Falcons at Hamam al-Alil [Image 7 of 12]

    CJTF Commander visits Falcons at Hamam al-Alil

    HAMAM AL-ALIL, IRAQ

    02.22.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jason Hull 

    2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Soldiers deployed in support of Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve board a U.S. Army CH-47 Chinook helicopter at tactical assembly area Hamam al-Alil, Iraq, Feb. 22, 2017. CJTF-OIR is the global Coalition to defeat ISIS in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jason Hull)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2017
    Date Posted: 02.27.2017 18:09
    Photo ID: 3192282
    VIRIN: 170222-A-DP764-025
    Resolution: 4585x3057
    Size: 6.03 MB
    Location: HAMAM AL-ALIL, IQ
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CJTF Commander visits Falcons at Hamam al-Alil [Image 1 of 12], by SSG Jason Hull, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    CJTF Commander visits Falcons in Hamam al-Alil
    U.S. Central Command leaders visit Coalition, partners in Hamam al-Alil
    CJTF Commander visits Falcons in Hamam al-Alil
    U.S. Central Command leaders visit Coalition, partners in Hamam al-Alil
    CJTF Commander visits Falcons in Hamam al-Alil
    U.S. Central Command leaders visit Coalition, partners in Hamam al-Alil
    CJTF Commander visits Falcons at Hamam al-Alil
    U.S. Central Command leaders visit Coalition, partners in Hamam al-Alil
    U.S. Central Command leaders visit Coalition, partners in Hamam al-Alil
    CJTF Commander visits Falcons at Hamam al-Alil
    CJTF Commander visits Falcons in Hamam al-Alil
    CJTF Commander visits Falcons in Hamam al-Alil

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    82nd Airborne Division
    commanding general
    deployed
    advise and assist
    Mosul
    Coalition
    Iraqi security force
    partners
    U.S. Army
    Iraq
    2nd Brigade Combat Team
    mission
    intelligence collection
    tactical assembly area
    ISIS
    Daesh
    CJTF-OIR
    Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve
    global Coalition
    Lt. Gen. Stephen Townsend
    Combined Joint Operations Center
    Hamam al-Alil

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT