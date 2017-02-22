U.S. Army Soldiers deployed in support of Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve board a U.S. Army CH-47 Chinook helicopter at tactical assembly area Hamam al-Alil, Iraq, Feb. 22, 2017. CJTF-OIR is the global Coalition to defeat ISIS in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jason Hull)
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2017 18:09
|Photo ID:
|3192282
|VIRIN:
|170222-A-DP764-025
|Resolution:
|4585x3057
|Size:
|6.03 MB
|Location:
|HAMAM AL-ALIL, IQ
This work, CJTF Commander visits Falcons at Hamam al-Alil [Image 1 of 12], by SSG Jason Hull, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
