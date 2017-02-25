U.S. Central Command leaders visit Coalition, partners in Hamam al-Alil

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Brian Knight, senior noncommissioned officer of 1st Squadron, 73rd Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, greets visitors at Hamam al-Alil, Iraq, Feb. 25, 2017. The 2nd BCT, 82nd Abn. Div., deployed in support of Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve, enables their Iraqi security forces partners through the advise and assist mission, contributing planning, intelligence collection and analysis, force protection, and precision fires to achieve the military defeat of ISIS. CJTF-OIR is the global Coalition to defeat ISIS in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jason Hull)

