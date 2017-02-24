(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Airmen unite during Black History Month [Image 1 of 2]

    Airmen unite during Black History Month

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Destinee Sweeney 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Christopher McKinney, 20th Fighter Wing command chief, speaks to attendants of the 2017 Unity Ball at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Feb. 24, 2017. McKinney spoke about this year’s Black History Month theme, “The Crisis in Black Education.” (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Destinee Sweeney)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2017
    Date Posted: 02.27.2017 15:59
    Photo ID: 3192160
    VIRIN: 170224-F-IW330-079
    Resolution: 6172x4119
    Size: 1.8 MB
    Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airmen unite during Black History Month [Image 1 of 2], by A1C Destinee Sweeney, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Airmen unite during Black History Month
    Airmen unite during Black History Month

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    #TeamShaw
    #BlackHistoryMonth
    #UnityBall

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT