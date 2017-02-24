Airmen unite during Black History Month

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Christopher McKinney, 20th Fighter Wing command chief, speaks to attendants of the 2017 Unity Ball at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Feb. 24, 2017. McKinney spoke about this year’s Black History Month theme, “The Crisis in Black Education.” (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Destinee Sweeney)

