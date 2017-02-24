Desiree Ross, Hiz Breath mime minister, and her daughter, Cheyenne Ross, perform an interpretive dance during the 2017 Unity Ball at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Feb. 24, 2017. The ball also featured performances from Colette Jones, Air Forces Central Command logistician and poet, and Jamia Nash, singer and actress from Virginia Beach, Va. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Destinee Sweeney)
|02.24.2017
|02.27.2017 15:59
|3192159
|170224-F-IW330-051
|6345x4235
|1.84 MB
|SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US
This work, Airmen unite during Black History Month [Image 1 of 2], by A1C Destinee Sweeney, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
