    Airmen unite during Black History Month

    Airmen unite during Black History Month

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Destinee Sweeney 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Desiree Ross, Hiz Breath mime minister, and her daughter, Cheyenne Ross, perform an interpretive dance during the 2017 Unity Ball at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Feb. 24, 2017. The ball also featured performances from Colette Jones, Air Forces Central Command logistician and poet, and Jamia Nash, singer and actress from Virginia Beach, Va. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Destinee Sweeney)

    Date Taken: 02.24.2017
    Date Posted: 02.27.2017 15:59
    Photo ID: 3192159
    VIRIN: 170224-F-IW330-051
    Resolution: 6345x4235
    Size: 1.84 MB
    Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airmen unite during Black History Month [Image 1 of 2], by A1C Destinee Sweeney, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Airmen unite during Black History Month

    #TeamShaw
    #BlackHistoryMonth
    #UnityBall

