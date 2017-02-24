Airmen unite during Black History Month

Desiree Ross, Hiz Breath mime minister, and her daughter, Cheyenne Ross, perform an interpretive dance during the 2017 Unity Ball at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Feb. 24, 2017. The ball also featured performances from Colette Jones, Air Forces Central Command logistician and poet, and Jamia Nash, singer and actress from Virginia Beach, Va. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Destinee Sweeney)

