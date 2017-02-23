(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Japan Maritime Self Defense Force Director of Ships and Weapons Division Visits USS Montgomery (LCS 8)

    Japan Maritime Self Defense Force Director of Ships and Weapons Division Visits USS Montgomery (LCS 8)

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    02.23.2017

    Photo by Lt. Miranda Williams 

    Commander, Littoral Combat Ship Squadron ONE

    170223-N-OS767-054 SAN DIEGO (Feb. 23, 2017) Cmdr. Mark Stefanik, commanding officer of the littoral combat ship USS Montgomery (LCS 8), discusses the ship's engineering capabilities with Japan Maritime Self Defense Force Director of Ships and Weapons Division, Capt. Shinichi Imayoshi. Montgomery is a fast and agile warship tailor-made to patrol the region's littorals and work hull-to-hull with partner navies, providing the fleet with the flexible capabilities it needs now and in the future. (U.S. Navy photo by Fire Controlman 1st Class Nathaniel J. Wells/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2017
    Date Posted: 02.27.2017 15:52
    Photo ID: 3192140
    VIRIN: 170223-N-OS767-054
    Resolution: 7025x4337
    Size: 7.3 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Japan Maritime Self Defense Force Director of Ships and Weapons Division Visits USS Montgomery (LCS 8), by LT Miranda Williams, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Littoral combat ship
    JMSDF
    LCS
    littoral
    ship
    navy
    USS Montgomery
    LCS 8
    mark stefanik

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT