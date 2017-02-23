Japan Maritime Self Defense Force Director of Ships and Weapons Division Visits USS Montgomery (LCS 8)

170223-N-OS767-054 SAN DIEGO (Feb. 23, 2017) Cmdr. Mark Stefanik, commanding officer of the littoral combat ship USS Montgomery (LCS 8), discusses the ship's engineering capabilities with Japan Maritime Self Defense Force Director of Ships and Weapons Division, Capt. Shinichi Imayoshi. Montgomery is a fast and agile warship tailor-made to patrol the region's littorals and work hull-to-hull with partner navies, providing the fleet with the flexible capabilities it needs now and in the future. (U.S. Navy photo by Fire Controlman 1st Class Nathaniel J. Wells/Released)

