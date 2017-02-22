(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Airmen gear up to investigate hazmat exercise [Image 1 of 12]

    Airmen gear up to investigate hazmat exercise

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2017

    Photo by Samuel King 

    Eglin Air Force Base

    Firefighters from the 96th Test Wing hose down Airmen as part of the decontamination process at the end of a hazardous material portion of an exercise Feb. 22 at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla. The chemical, biological, nuclear response exercise tested the procedures of emergency response, explosive ordnance disposal, emergency management and bioenvironmental agencies among others. (U.S. Air Force photo/Samuel King Jr.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2017
    Date Posted: 02.27.2017 15:42
    Photo ID: 3192127
    VIRIN: 170222-F-oc707-423
    Resolution: 3000x1889
    Size: 4.44 MB
    Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airmen gear up to investigate hazmat exercise [Image 1 of 12], by Samuel King, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

