Airmen in protective gear move toward a decontamination area during a hazardous material portion of an exercise Feb. 22 at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla. The chemical, biological, nuclear response exercise tested the procedures of emergency response, explosive ordnance disposal, emergency management and bioenvironmental agencies among others. (U.S. Air Force photo/Samuel King Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2017 15:42
|Photo ID:
|3192124
|VIRIN:
|170222-F-oc707-420
|Resolution:
|2400x1123
|Size:
|1.69 MB
|Location:
|EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Airmen gear up to investigate hazmat exercise [Image 1 of 12], by Samuel King, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
