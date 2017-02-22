Airmen gear up to investigate hazmat exercise

Airmen in protective suits use instruments to detect any hazardous material during an exercise Feb. 22 at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla. The chemical, biological, nuclear response exercise tested the procedures of emergency response, explosive ordnance disposal, emergency management and bioenvironmental agencies among others. (U.S. Air Force photo/Samuel King Jr.)

