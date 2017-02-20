(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Airman secures equipment [Image 2 of 3]

    Airman secures equipment

    ALEXANDRIA, LA, UNITED STATES

    02.20.2017

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Nathan Rivard 

    512th Airlift Wing

    Staff Sgt. Christopher Wright, air transportation, 71st Aerial Port Squadron, secures equipment on a C-17 Globemaster III, Feb. 20, 2017, Alexandria, La. Wright was performing flight line operations training with other Air Force members at the Joint Readiness Training Center at Fort Polk. (U.S. Air Force photo/ Tech. Sgt. Nathan Rivard)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.20.2017
    Date Posted: 02.27.2017 14:19
    Photo ID: 3191924
    VIRIN: 170220-F-NB545-111
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 9.72 MB
    Location: ALEXANDRIA, LA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airman secures equipment [Image 1 of 3], by TSgt Nathan Rivard, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Airman secures equipment
    Airman secures equipment
    Airman secures equipment

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    C-17 Globemaster III
    Dover
    512th Airlift Control Flight
    512th Airlift Wing
    512th ALCF
    46th Aerial Port Squadron
    71st Aerial Port Squadron
    71st APS
    512th AW
    46th APS

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT