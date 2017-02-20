Staff Sgt. Christopher Wright, air transportation, 71st Aerial Port Squadron, secures equipment on a C-17 Globemaster III, Feb. 20, 2017, Alexandria, La. Wright was performing flight line operations training with other Air Force members at the Joint Readiness Training Center at Fort Polk. (U.S. Air Force photo/ Tech. Sgt. Nathan Rivard)
|02.20.2017
|02.27.2017 14:19
|3191924
|170220-F-NB545-111
|4928x3280
|9.72 MB
|ALEXANDRIA, LA, US
|1
|0
|0
This work, Airman secures equipment [Image 1 of 3], by TSgt Nathan Rivard, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
