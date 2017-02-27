(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Just keep washing, just keep washing

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

02.27.2017

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2017

    Photo by Airman BrieAnna Stillman 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Trevor Britt, 20th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, cleans his car at the Falcon Car Wash on Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Feb. 27, 2017. The Falcon Car Wash offers both manual and automated car washes for all vehicles ranging from motorcycles to recreational vehicles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class BrieAnna Stillman)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Just keep washing, just keep washing, by Amn BrieAnna Stillman, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    #TeamShaw #CarWash

