    Honoring History, Achievements of African American Marines

    MCB QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2017

    Photo by Cpl. Brendan Roethel 

    Marine Corps Recruiting Command

    Each February, America celebrates Black History Month, a time where the country honors the achievements of black Americans, and recognizes the central role of African Americans in U.S. history. During this time, Marines not only reflect on the great strides made toward racial equality by civil rights leaders such as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., but they also recognize the sacrifices made by black service members that faced adversities at home and abroad. Sgt. Maj. Gilbert H. ‘Hashmark’ Johnson (top left), Lt. Gen. Frank Petersen Jr. (bottom left) and Maj. Gen. Charles Frank Bolden, Jr. (bottom right), are just some of those celebrated by the Marine Corps for their part in history.

