Air Force Reserve supports Army combat training

Reservists from the 512th Airlift Wing located at Dover Air Force Base, Del., conduct airfield training and provide support to Army units who were training at the Joint Readiness Training Center, Fort Polk, Louisiana, Feb. 18, 2017. (U.S. Air Force photo/Tech. Sgt. Nathan Rivard)

