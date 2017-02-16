(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Reserve supports Army combat training [Image 5 of 8]

    Air Force Reserve supports Army combat training

    FORT POLK, LA, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2017

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Nathan Rivard 

    512th Airlift Wing

    Senior Airman Diego O'Neil, air transportation, 71st Aerial Port Squadron, spots an all-terrain forklift at the Joint Readiness Training Center, Fort Polk, Louisiana, Feb. 16, 2017. O'Neil joined other Airman from the 512th Airlift Wing located at Dover Air Force Base, Del., to conduct training and provide support to Army units who were training also at JRTC. (U.S. Air Force photo/Tech. Sgt. Nathan Rivard)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2017
    Date Posted: 02.27.2017 12:51
    Photo ID: 3191773
    VIRIN: 172016-F-NB545-264
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 5.83 MB
    Location: FORT POLK, LA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

