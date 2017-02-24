(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Operation Atlas Strike 17-001 [Image 1 of 15]

    Operation Atlas Strike 17-001

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    FORT BRAGG, North Carolina (Feb. 24, 2017) - Soldiers from the 3-58th Airfield Operations Battalion work together to chain down a high-mobility multipurpose wheeled vehicle, known as Humvee, equipped with an Airfield Lighting System inside an U.S. Airforce C-17 Globemaster III in support of the Operation Atlas Strike 17-001 (OAS 17-001). OAS 17-001 is part of a Deployment Readiness Exercise, which is an annual event to evaluate a unit’s ability to conduct strategic movement by air or surface with limited notice (U.S. Army photo by Private First Class Liem Huynh/Released).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2017
    Date Posted: 02.27.2017 12:51
    Photo ID: 3191714
    VIRIN: 170224-A-CP070-0020
    Resolution: 4240x2832
    Size: 867.96 KB
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Atlas Strike 17-001 [Image 1 of 15], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    82nd Airborne Division
    C-17 Globemaster III
    Soldiers
    U.S. Army
    Fort Bragg
    Airborne
    U.S. Airforce
    All The Way
    Deployment Readiness Exercise
    Mobile Tower System
    3-58 Airfield Operations Battalion
    Operation Atlantic Strike 17
    Mobile Air Traffic Control System

