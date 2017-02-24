FORT BRAGG, North Carolina (Feb. 24, 2017) - Soldiers from the 3-58th Airfield Operations Battalion work together to chain down a high-mobility multipurpose wheeled vehicle, known as Humvee, equipped with an Airfield Lighting System inside an U.S. Airforce C-17 Globemaster III in support of the Operation Atlas Strike 17-001 (OAS 17-001). OAS 17-001 is part of a Deployment Readiness Exercise, which is an annual event to evaluate a unit’s ability to conduct strategic movement by air or surface with limited notice (U.S. Army photo by Private First Class Liem Huynh/Released).
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2017 12:51
|Photo ID:
|3191714
|VIRIN:
|170224-A-CP070-0020
|Resolution:
|4240x2832
|Size:
|867.96 KB
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Operation Atlas Strike 17-001 [Image 1 of 15], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT