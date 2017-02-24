FORT BRAGG, North Carolina (Feb. 24, 2017) - Soldiers from the 3-58th Airfield Operations Battalion work together to chain down a high-mobility multipurpose wheeled vehicle, known as Humvee, equipped with an Airfield Lighting System inside an U.S. Airforce C-17 Globemaster III in support of the Operation Atlas Strike 17-001 (OAS 17-001). OAS 17-001 is part of a Deployment Readiness Exercise, which is an annual event to evaluate a unit’s ability to conduct strategic movement by air or surface with limited notice (U.S. Army photo by Private First Class Liem Huynh/Released).

