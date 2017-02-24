FORT BRAGG, North Carolina (Feb. 24, 2017) - Soldiers from the 3-58th Airfield Operations Battalion and Airmen from the 43rd Air Mobility Operation Group prepare for departure inside a U.S. Airforce C-17 Globemaster III in support of the Operation Atlas Strike 17-001 (OAS 17-001). The U.S. Army operate with the Airforce during ground-air-focused training exercises of the OAS 17-001 in an effort to enhance partnerships with joint-task forces missions and improve the operational readiness of participants (U.S. Army photo by Private First Class Liem Huynh/Released).
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2017 12:50
|Photo ID:
|3191712
|VIRIN:
|170224-A-CP070-0019
|Resolution:
|4240x2832
|Size:
|904.48 KB
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Operation Atlas Strike 17-001 [Image 1 of 15], by PFC Liem Huynh, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT