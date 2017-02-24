FORT BRAGG, North Carolina (Feb. 24, 2017) – Airmen from the 57th Weapons Squadron and Spc. Javier Steele, an air traffic controller assigned to the 3-58th Airfield Operations Battalion, work together to chain down a high-mobility multipurpose wheeled vehicle, known as a Humvee, equipped with an Airfield Lighting System in the cargo area of a U.S. Airforce C-17 Globemaster III in support of the Operation Atlas Strike 17-001 (OAS 17-001). The U.S. Army operate with the Airforce during ground-air-focused training exercises of the OAS 17-001 in an effort to enhance partnerships with joint-task forces missions and improve the operational readiness of participants (U.S. Army photo by Private First Class Liem Huynh/Released).

Date Taken: 02.24.2017
by PFC Liem Huynh