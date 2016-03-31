(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    NSWC Carderock teams win 2015 SECNAV Innovation Awards

    WEST BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2016

    Photo by Dustin Q. Diaz 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center, Carderock Division

    Naval Surface Warfare Center, Carderock Division Acoustic Imaging Team members Dr. Philip Gillett (left) and Christian Sarofeen conduct a brief about biofouling during mid-year reviews in West Bethesda, Md., March 31, 2016. Gillett and Sarofeen were the winners of the 2015 Secretary of the Navy Innovation Award in the Data Analysis Category for their work in processing acoustic data. (U.S. Navy photo by Dustin Q. Diaz/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NSWC Carderock teams win 2015 SECNAV Innovation Awards, by Dustin Q. Diaz, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    NSWC Carderock Division teams win 2015 SECNAV Innovation Awards

    Carderock

