Naval Surface Warfare Center, Carderock Division Acoustic Imaging Team members Dr. Philip Gillett (left) and Christian Sarofeen conduct a brief about biofouling during mid-year reviews in West Bethesda, Md., March 31, 2016. Gillett and Sarofeen were the winners of the 2015 Secretary of the Navy Innovation Award in the Data Analysis Category for their work in processing acoustic data. (U.S. Navy photo by Dustin Q. Diaz/Released)

Date Taken: 03.31.2016
Location: WEST BETHESDA, MD, US
This work, NSWC Carderock teams win 2015 SECNAV Innovation Awards, by Dustin Q. Diaz, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.