(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    A naval architect helps Navy build better ships

    A naval architect helps Navy build better ships

    WEST BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES

    11.13.2015

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Surface Warfare Center, Carderock Division

    Studio portrait of Naval Surface Warfare Center, Carderock Division employee Aurore Zuzick. (Courtesy image/released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.13.2015
    Date Posted: 02.27.2017 10:24
    Photo ID: 3191419
    VIRIN: 151113-O-IL267-954
    Resolution: 1500x2100
    Size: 309.99 KB
    Location: WEST BETHESDA, MD, US
    Hometown: CAPE COD, MA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A naval architect helps Navy build better ships, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    A naval architect helps Navy build better ships

    TAGS

    Carderock

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT