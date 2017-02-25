Coin For Excellence

Brigadier General Tom Carden, commander of the Georgia Army National Guard, presents a challenge coin to Maj. Steven Kobayashi for his leadership during Exercise Austere Challenge in Germany.
02.25.2017
02.27.2017
|3191417
|170225-A-AQ105-675
|5381x3594
|8.92 MB
ELLENWOOD, GA, US
|0
|0
|0
