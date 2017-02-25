(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Coin For Excellence [Image 1 of 2]

    Coin For Excellence

    ELLENWOOD, GA, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2017

    Photo by Capt. William Carraway 

    Georgia National Guard

    Brigadier General Tom Carden, commander of the Georgia Army National Guard, presents a challenge coin to Maj. Steven Kobayashi for his leadership during Exercise Austere Challenge in Germany.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.25.2017
    Date Posted: 02.27.2017 10:25
    Photo ID: 3191417
    VIRIN: 170225-A-AQ105-675
    Location: ELLENWOOD, GA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coin For Excellence [Image 1 of 2], by CPT William Carraway, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Promotion Ceremony

    The 560th BCD: Small Unit, Big Mission

    US Army
    Austere Challenge
    National Guard Images

