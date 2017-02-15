U.S. Army Sgt. Arturo Salgado, 5th Signal Command (Theater) command driver, serves a selection of soul food following the U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden community Black History Month Observance Feb. 15, 2017 at the Tony Bass Auditorium on Clay Kaserne. (U.S. Army photo by William B. King)
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2017 08:40
|Photo ID:
|3191188
|VIRIN:
|170215-A-AL053-003
|Resolution:
|3840x5760
|Size:
|8.45 MB
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, HE, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Garrison Wiesbaden community celebrates Black History Month [Image 1 of 3], by William King, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Garrison Wiesbaden community celebrates Black History Month
LEAVE A COMMENT