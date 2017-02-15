Garrison Wiesbaden community celebrates Black History Month

U.S. Army Sgt. Arturo Salgado, 5th Signal Command (Theater) command driver, serves a selection of soul food following the U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden community Black History Month Observance Feb. 15, 2017 at the Tony Bass Auditorium on Clay Kaserne. (U.S. Army photo by William B. King)

