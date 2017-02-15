(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Garrison Wiesbaden community celebrates Black History Month [Image 2 of 3]

    Garrison Wiesbaden community celebrates Black History Month

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    02.15.2017

    Photo by William King 

    2nd Signal Brigade

    U.S. Army Col. Rob Parker (left), commander of 5th Signal Command (Theater), and Command Sgt. Maj. Frank Gutierrez, 5th Signal Command (Theater) senior enlisted advisor, present a certificate of appreciation and plaque to Sgt. Maj. Robert Atkinson, the U.S. Army Europe G-1 sergeant major, for speaking at the U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden community Black History Month Observance Feb. 15, 2017 at the Tony Bass Auditorium on Clay Kaserne. Atkinson spoke about the history of the 25th Infantry Division Bicycle Corps, a primarily black unit that conducted tests for the Army on the feasibility of using bicycles on the battlefield in the late 1800s. (U.S. Army photo by William B. King)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.15.2017
    Date Posted: 02.27.2017 08:40
    Photo ID: 3191185
    VIRIN: 170215-A-AL053-002
    Resolution: 3662x2441
    Size: 6.36 MB
    Location: WIESBADEN, HE, DE 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Garrison Wiesbaden community celebrates Black History Month [Image 1 of 3], by William King, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

