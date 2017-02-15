Garrison Wiesbaden community celebrates Black History Month

U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Robert Atkinson, the U.S. Army Europe G-1 sergeant major, speaks during the U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden community Black History Month Observance Feb. 15, 2017 at the Tony Bass Auditorium on Clay Kaserne. Atkinson spoke about the history of the 25th Infantry Division Bicycle Corps, a primarily black unit that conducted tests for the Army on the feasibility of using bicycles on the battlefield in the late 1800s. (U.S. Army photo by William B. King)

