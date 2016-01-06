(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Stoney Run III

    BRAMCOTE, UNITED KINGDOM

    06.01.2016

    Photo by William King 

    2nd Signal Brigade

    U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Cye Heatherly, a platoon leader in Bravo Company, 44th Expeditionary Signal Battalion, 2nd Signal Brigade, speaks with soldiers from the British Army's 250th Gurkha Signal Squadron, 30th Signal Regiment, at a cross training event, June 1, 2016 during exercise Stoney Run in Bramcote, England. Stoney Run is an annual U.S.-U.K. signal exercise designed to test and validate communications and network capabilities, and enhance interoperability and partner capacity between the two NATO allies. (U.S. Army photo by William B. King)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2016
    Date Posted: 02.27.2017 08:06
    Photo ID: 3191169
    VIRIN: 160601-A-AL053-016
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 8.38 MB
    Location: BRAMCOTE, GB
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Stoney Run III, by William King, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    NATO
    Africa
    computer
    network
    UK
    Europe
    cyber
    cybersecurity
    signal
    Stoney Run

