Stoney Run III

U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Cye Heatherly, a platoon leader in Bravo Company, 44th Expeditionary Signal Battalion, 2nd Signal Brigade, speaks with soldiers from the British Army's 250th Gurkha Signal Squadron, 30th Signal Regiment, at a cross training event, June 1, 2016 during exercise Stoney Run in Bramcote, England. Stoney Run is an annual U.S.-U.K. signal exercise designed to test and validate communications and network capabilities, and enhance interoperability and partner capacity between the two NATO allies. (U.S. Army photo by William B. King)

