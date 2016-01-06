U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Cye Heatherly, a platoon leader in Bravo Company, 44th Expeditionary Signal Battalion, 2nd Signal Brigade, speaks with soldiers from the British Army's 250th Gurkha Signal Squadron, 30th Signal Regiment, at a cross training event, June 1, 2016 during exercise Stoney Run in Bramcote, England. Stoney Run is an annual U.S.-U.K. signal exercise designed to test and validate communications and network capabilities, and enhance interoperability and partner capacity between the two NATO allies. (U.S. Army photo by William B. King)
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2016
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2017 08:06
|Photo ID:
|3191169
|VIRIN:
|160601-A-AL053-016
|Resolution:
|5760x3840
|Size:
|8.38 MB
|Location:
|BRAMCOTE, GB
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Stoney Run III, by William King, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT