U.S. Army Col. Rob Parker, commander of 5th Signal Command (Theater), reviews notes before the Theater Sync Review Nov. 10, 2016. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Brian M. Cline)
|Date Taken:
|11.10.2016
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2017 06:15
|Photo ID:
|3191068
|VIRIN:
|161110-A-QH684-001
|Resolution:
|910x1365
|Size:
|406.73 KB
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, HE, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Parker prepares for presentation, by SSG Brian Cline, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT