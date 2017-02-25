An Iraqi security forces soldiers fires his M-16 rifle at a pop-up target during a react to contact live fire exercise at Camp Taji, Iraq, Feb. 25, 2017. The soldiers attended the Junior Leaders Course led by Coalition forces designed to enhance basic combat skills in support of Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve, the global Coalition to defeat ISIS in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christopher Brecht)

