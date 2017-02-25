An Iraqi security forces soldier scans for possible enemy threats during a react to contact live fire exercise at Camp Taji, Iraq, Feb. 25, 2017. The soldiers attended the Junior Leaders Course led by Coalition forces designed to enhance basic combat skills in support of Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve, the global Coalition to defeat ISIS in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christopher Brecht)
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2017 06:22
|Photo ID:
|3191053
|VIRIN:
|170225-A-MF745-059
|Resolution:
|5498x3665
|Size:
|2.89 MB
|Location:
|IQ
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, React to contact live fire [Image 1 of 5], by PFC Christopher Brecht, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
