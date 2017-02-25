Iraqi security forces soldiers pause for a photo during react to enemy contact training at Camp Taji, Iraq, Feb. 25, 2017. The soldiers attended a Junior Leaders Course led by Coalition forces designed to enhance basic combat skills in support of Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve, the global Coalition to defeat ISIS in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christopher Brecht)
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2017 06:22
|Photo ID:
|3191052
|VIRIN:
|170225-A-MF745-013
|Resolution:
|5352x3568
|Size:
|2.36 MB
|Location:
|IQ
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, React to contact live fire [Image 1 of 5], by PFC Christopher Brecht, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
