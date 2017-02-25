(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    React to contact live fire

    React to contact live fire

    IRAQ

    02.25.2017

    Photo by Pfc. Christopher Brecht 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve

    Iraqi security forces soldiers pause for a photo during react to enemy contact training at Camp Taji, Iraq, Feb. 25, 2017. The soldiers attended a Junior Leaders Course led by Coalition forces designed to enhance basic combat skills in support of Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve, the global Coalition to defeat ISIS in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christopher Brecht)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.25.2017
    Date Posted: 02.27.2017 06:22
    Photo ID: 3191052
    VIRIN: 170225-A-MF745-013
    Resolution: 5352x3568
    Size: 2.36 MB
    Location: IQ
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, React to contact live fire [Image 1 of 5], by PFC Christopher Brecht, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

