US signal Soldiers train for German shooting badge

A German signal soldier from the Bundeswehr CIS Command (BwCISCOM) instructs U.S. Army signal Soldiers from 5th Signal Command (Theater) and 2nd Signal Brigade in the use of a German machine gun during a qualifying range for the Schutzenschnur badge April 22, 2016 near Kastellaun, Germany. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Brian M. Cline)

