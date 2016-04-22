(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    US signal Soldiers train for German shooting badge

    KASTELLAUN, GERMANY

    04.22.2016

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brian Cline 

    2nd Signal Brigade

    A German signal soldier from the Bundeswehr CIS Command (BwCISCOM) instructs U.S. Army signal Soldiers from 5th Signal Command (Theater) and 2nd Signal Brigade in the use of a German machine gun during a qualifying range for the Schutzenschnur badge April 22, 2016 near Kastellaun, Germany. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Brian M. Cline)

    Date Taken: 04.22.2016
    Date Posted: 02.27.2017 06:06
    Photo ID: 3191048
    VIRIN: 160422-A-QH684-022
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 9.17 MB
    Location: KASTELLAUN, DE 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US signal Soldiers train for German shooting badge, by SSG Brian Cline, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    signal

