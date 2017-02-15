(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Airborne operation [Image 2 of 30]

    Airborne operation

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    02.15.2017

    Photo by Matthias Fruth 

    Training Support Activity Europe

    U.S. Army Paratroopers, assigned to 1st Squadron, 91st Cavalry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, conduct a training jump out of a CH-47F Chinook, assigned to 1st Battalion, 214th Aviation Regiment, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, during an airborne operation at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Feb. 15, 2017. The 173rd Airborne Brigade, based in Vicenza, Italy, is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting forces to conduct the full range of military operations across the United States European, Central and Africa Commands areas of responsibility. (U.S. Army photo by Visual Information Specialist Matthias Fruth)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.15.2017
    Date Posted: 02.27.2017 07:11
    Photo ID: 3191044
    VIRIN: 170215-A-EO786-234
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 21.92 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airborne operation [Image 1 of 30], by Matthias Fruth, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Airborne operation
    Airborne operation
    Airborne operation
    Airborne operation
    Airborne operation
    Airborne operation
    Airborne operation
    Airborne operation
    Airborne operation
    Airborne operation
    Airborne operation
    Airborne operation
    Airborne operation
    Airborne operation
    Airborne operation
    Airborne operation
    Airborne operation
    Airborne operation
    Airborne operation
    Airborne operation
    Airborne operation
    Airborne operation
    Airborne operation
    Airborne operation
    Airborne operation
    Airborne operation
    Airborne operation
    Airborne operation
    Airborne operation
    Airborne operation

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Germany
    Chinook
    Paratroopers
    CH-47
    TSC
    Vilseck
    Grafenwoehr
    173rd Airborne Brigade
    91st Cavalry Regiment
    Grafenwoehr Training Area
    12th Combat Aviation Brigade
    Training Support Center
    Training Area
    GTA
    214th Aviation Regiment
    Jump out

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT