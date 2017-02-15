U.S. Army Paratroopers, assigned to 1st Squadron, 91st Cavalry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, conduct a training jump out of a CH-47F Chinook, assigned to 1st Battalion, 214th Aviation Regiment, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, during an airborne operation at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Feb. 15, 2017. The 173rd Airborne Brigade, based in Vicenza, Italy, is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting forces to conduct the full range of military operations across the United States European, Central and Africa Commands areas of responsibility. (U.S. Army photo by Visual Information Specialist Matthias Fruth)
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2017 07:11
|Photo ID:
|3191040
|VIRIN:
|170215-A-EO786-227
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|16.49 MB
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Airborne operation [Image 1 of 30], by Matthias Fruth, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
