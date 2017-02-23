Members of Camp Zama Girl Scouts set up Hina Dolls Feb. 23 in the CZ library to help celebrate Hina Matsuri - the Doll Festival March 3 in Japan. (U.S. Army Photos by Noriko Kudo)
This work, Camp Zama Girl Scouts experience Japanese traditions [Image 1 of 6], by Noriko Kudo, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
