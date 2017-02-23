Harumi Kondo, library technician for Camp Zama Library (right), explains about Hina Dolls’ background culture to members of CZ Girl Scouts Feb. 23 in the CZ library. (U.S. Army Photos by Noriko Kudo)
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2017 02:10
|Photo ID:
|3190788
|VIRIN:
|170223-A-HP857-111
|Resolution:
|1200x800
|Size:
|722.53 KB
|Location:
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Camp Zama Girl Scouts experience Japanese traditions [Image 1 of 6], by Noriko Kudo, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
