Camp Zama Girl Scouts experience Japanese traditions

Harumi Kondo, library technician for Camp Zama Library (right), explains about Hina Dolls’ background culture to members of CZ Girl Scouts Feb. 23 in the CZ library. (U.S. Army Photos by Noriko Kudo)

