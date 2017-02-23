(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Camp Zama Girl Scouts experience Japanese traditions [Image 6 of 6]

    Camp Zama Girl Scouts experience Japanese traditions

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    02.23.2017

    Photo by Noriko Kudo 

    US Army Garrison - Japan

    Ava Gay, 10 years old, member of Camp Zama Girl Scouts places accessories into a Hina Doll’s hand while setting up Hina Dolls Feb. 23 in the CZ library to help celebrate Hina Matsuri - the Doll Festival March 3 in Japan. (U.S. Army Photos by Noriko Kudo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2017
    Date Posted: 02.27.2017 02:13
    Photo ID: 3190784
    VIRIN: 170223-A-HP857-954
    Resolution: 1200x800
    Size: 724.63 KB
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Camp Zama Girl Scouts experience Japanese traditions [Image 1 of 6], by Noriko Kudo, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Camp Zama Girl Scouts experience Japanese traditions
    Camp Zama Girl Scouts experience Japanese traditions
    Camp Zama Girl Scouts experience Japanese traditions
    Camp Zama Girl Scouts experience Japanese traditions
    Camp Zama Girl Scouts experience Japanese traditions
    Camp Zama Girl Scouts experience Japanese traditions

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    kids
    Camp Zama
    tradition
    family members
    Forward
    Japanese culture
    Girl Scouts
    students
    I Corps
    youth
    USARJ
    USAG Japan
    Hina Dolls
    USAG-J
    Camp Zama library
    Arnn Elementary School

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT