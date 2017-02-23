Ava Gay, 10 years old, member of Camp Zama Girl Scouts places accessories into a Hina Doll’s hand while setting up Hina Dolls Feb. 23 in the CZ library to help celebrate Hina Matsuri - the Doll Festival March 3 in Japan. (U.S. Army Photos by Noriko Kudo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.23.2017 Date Posted: 02.27.2017 02:13 Photo ID: 3190784 VIRIN: 170223-A-HP857-954 Resolution: 1200x800 Size: 724.63 KB Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Camp Zama Girl Scouts experience Japanese traditions [Image 1 of 6], by Noriko Kudo, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.