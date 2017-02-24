(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    COPE NORTH 17 Brings Aussies and their Dogs [Image 3 of 4]

    COPE NORTH 17 Brings Aussies and their Dogs

    GUAM

    02.24.2017

    Photo by Amy Forsythe 

    Defense Media Activity - Guam

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, Guam -- Royal Australian Air Force Leading Aircraftman Daniel McCormack and his dog “Outlaw” demonstrate how to they work together in detecting human scent during COPE NORTH 17 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 24, 2017. Military planners added the military working dog scenario for the first time this year. McCormack, a RAAF military dog handler, and his dog participated in COPE NORTH 17 for the first time. COPE NORTH is an annual, trilateral exercise designed to enhance operations for humanitarian assistance and disaster relief crisis response capabilities between security forces of the U.S. Air Force, Japan Air Self Defense Force and the Royal Australian Air Force. COPE NORTH lays the foundation for regional cooperation during real-world contingencies in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. (Photo by Amy Forsythe/Defense Media Activity Guam)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2017
    Date Posted: 02.27.2017 02:04
    Photo ID: 3190777
    VIRIN: 170224-N-AW818-002
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 5.06 MB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, COPE NORTH 17 Brings Aussies and their Dogs [Image 1 of 4], by Amy Forsythe, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    COPE NORTH 17 Brings Aussies and their Dogs to Guam
    COPE NORTH 17 Brings Aussies and their Dogs
    TAGS

    PACAF
    USPACOM
    U.S. Pacific Command
    Pacific Air Force
    RAAF
    Andersen AFB
    Royal Australian Air Force
    736th Security Forces Squadron
    736th SFS
    DMA Guam
    Defense Media Activity Guam

