COPE NORTH 17 Brings Aussies and their Dogs

ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, Guam -- Royal Australian Air Force Leading Aircraftman Daniel Johnson and his dog “Vito” prepare to demonstrate how to they work together in detecting explosives during COPE NORTH 17 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 24, 2017. COPE NORTH is an annual, trilateral exercise designed to enhance operations for humanitarian assistance and disaster relief crisis response capabilities between security forces of the U.S. Air Force, Japan Air Self Defense Force and the Royal Australian Air Force. COPE NORTH lays the foundation for regional cooperation during real-world contingencies in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. (Photo by Amy Forsythe/Defense Media Activity Guam)

