Cpl. Seungjae Kang, a transportation management coordinator assigned to 210th Field Artillery Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-US Combined Division, coordinated with a medical team from 210th FA BDE Combined Troop Aid Station to save a civilian injured in a car accident. Thanks to Kang’s ability to speak English, the medical team could instantly understand what had happened to the patient and provide proper treatment. (US Army photo by Pfc. Kwon, Kihyun, 210 FABDE PAO)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.27.2017 Date Posted: 02.27.2017 01:16 Photo ID: 3190739 VIRIN: 170227-A-EB339-002 Resolution: 3648x2432 Size: 3.05 MB Location: CAMP CASEY, KR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Medical Team Provides First-aid to injured Korean civilian [Image 1 of 2], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.