    Medical Team Provides First-aid to injured Korean civilian [Image 1 of 2]

    Medical Team Provides First-aid to injured Korean civilian

    CAMP CASEY, SOUTH KOREA

    02.27.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    2nd Infantry Division

    Cpl. Seungjae Kang, a transportation management coordinator assigned to 210th Field Artillery Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-US Combined Division, coordinated with a medical team from 210th FA BDE Combined Troop Aid Station to save a civilian injured in a car accident. Thanks to Kang’s ability to speak English, the medical team could instantly understand what had happened to the patient and provide proper treatment. (US Army photo by Pfc. Kwon, Kihyun, 210 FABDE PAO)

    Date Taken: 02.27.2017
    Date Posted: 02.27.2017 01:16
    Photo ID: 3190739
    VIRIN: 170227-A-EB339-002
    Resolution: 3648x2432
    Size: 3.05 MB
    Location: CAMP CASEY, KR 
