Cpl. Seungjae Kang, a transportation management coordinator assigned to 210th Field Artillery Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-US Combined Division, coordinated with a medical team from 210th FA BDE Combined Troop Aid Station to save a civilian injured in a car accident. Thanks to Kang’s ability to speak English, the medical team could instantly understand what had happened to the patient and provide proper treatment. (US Army photo by Pfc. Kwon, Kihyun, 210 FABDE PAO)
Medical Team Provides First-aid to injured Korean civilian
