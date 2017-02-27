(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Medical Team Provides First-aid to injured Korean civilian [Image 2 of 2]

    Medical Team Provides First-aid to injured Korean civilian

    CAMP CASEY, SOUTH KOREA

    02.27.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Robert Larson 

    2nd Infantry Division

    Cpt. Erin L. Tompkins, a Field Surgeon of 210th Field Artillery Brigade Combined Troop Aid Station, along with Cpt. Bryan Bubena, Cpt. Brandon Penebacker and Cpt. Christopher Gonzalez, all Physician Assistants of 210th FA BDE CTAS, responded to a civilian injured in a car accident, Feb. 3, at Jihaeng, Dongducheon. The medical team provided first aid and helped him stay safe until an ambulance transported the man to a local hospital. (US Army photo by Pfc. Kwon, Kihyun, 210 FABDE PAO)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2017
    Date Posted: 02.27.2017 01:16
    Photo ID: 3190736
    VIRIN: 170227-A-eb339-001
    Resolution: 3648x2432
    Size: 3.5 MB
    Location: CAMP CASEY, KR 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Medical Team Provides First-aid to injured Korean civilian [Image 1 of 2], by SGT Robert Larson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Medical Team Provides First-aid to injured Korean civilian
    Medical Team Provides First-aid to injured Korean civilian

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Medical Team Provides First-aid to injured Korean civilian

    TAGS

    medical
    2nd infantry Division
    first aid
    210 Filed Artillery brigade

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT