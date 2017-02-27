Medical Team Provides First-aid to injured Korean civilian

Cpt. Erin L. Tompkins, a Field Surgeon of 210th Field Artillery Brigade Combined Troop Aid Station, along with Cpt. Bryan Bubena, Cpt. Brandon Penebacker and Cpt. Christopher Gonzalez, all Physician Assistants of 210th FA BDE CTAS, responded to a civilian injured in a car accident, Feb. 3, at Jihaeng, Dongducheon. The medical team provided first aid and helped him stay safe until an ambulance transported the man to a local hospital. (US Army photo by Pfc. Kwon, Kihyun, 210 FABDE PAO)

