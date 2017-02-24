170224-N-YL073-119 TRUJILLO, Honduras (Feb. 24, 2017) – Sailors and host nation residents collect mosquito larvae during a preventative medicine site visit in support of Continuing Promise 2017's (CP-17) stop in Trujillo, Honduras. CP-17 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored and U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet-conducted deployment to conduct civil-military operations including humanitarian assistance, training engagements, and medical, dental, and veterinary support in an effort to show U.S. support and commitment to Central and South America. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Shamira Purifoy)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.24.2017 Date Posted: 02.26.2017 22:28 Photo ID: 3190697 VIRIN: 170224-N-YL073-119 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 845.72 KB Location: TRUJILLO, HN Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Continuing Promise 2017 [Image 1 of 5], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.