170223-N-YM856-048 TRUJILLO, Honduras (Feb. 23, 2017) - Cmdr. Chris Crecelius, an oral maxillofacial surgeon assigned to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center Bethesda, Md., speaks with Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet (USNAVSO/FOURTHFLT) Rear Adm. Sean S. Buck during a tour of Hospital Salvador Paredes in support of Continuing Promise 2017’s (CP-17) visit to Trujillo, Honduras. CP-17 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored and U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet-conducted deployment to conduct civil-military operations including humanitarian assistance, training engagements, and medical, dental, and veterinary support in an effort to show U.S. support and commitment to Central and South America. (U.S. Navy Combat Camera photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brittney Cannady)

