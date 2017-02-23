170223-N-YM856-041 TRUJILLO, Honduras (Feb. 23, 2017) - Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet (USNAVSO/FOURTHFLT) Rear Adm. Sean S. Buck presents his command coin to Hospital Salvador Paredes Sub-Director Dr. Xiomara Arita during a tour of the facility in support of Continuing Promise 2017’s (CP-17) visit to Trujillo, Honduras. CP-17 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored and U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet-conducted deployment to conduct civil-military operations including humanitarian assistance, training engagements, and medical, dental, and veterinary support in an effort to show U.S. support and commitment to Central and South America. (U.S. Navy Combat Camera photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brittney Cannady)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.23.2017 Date Posted: 02.26.2017 20:09 Photo ID: 3190645 VIRIN: 170223-N-YM856-041 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 678.21 KB Location: TRUJILLO, HONDURAS, HN Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Continuing Promise 2017 [Image 1 of 5], by PO2 Brittney Cannady, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.