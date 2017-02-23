(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Continuing Promise 2017 [Image 3 of 5]

    Continuing Promise 2017

    TRUJILLO, HONDURAS, HONDURAS

    02.23.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brittney Cannady 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 133

    170223-N-YM856-041 TRUJILLO, Honduras (Feb. 23, 2017) - Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet (USNAVSO/FOURTHFLT) Rear Adm. Sean S. Buck presents his command coin to Hospital Salvador Paredes Sub-Director Dr. Xiomara Arita during a tour of the facility in support of Continuing Promise 2017’s (CP-17) visit to Trujillo, Honduras. CP-17 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored and U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet-conducted deployment to conduct civil-military operations including humanitarian assistance, training engagements, and medical, dental, and veterinary support in an effort to show U.S. support and commitment to Central and South America. (U.S. Navy Combat Camera photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brittney Cannady)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2017
    Date Posted: 02.26.2017 20:09
    Photo ID: 3190645
    VIRIN: 170223-N-YM856-041
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 678.21 KB
    Location: TRUJILLO, HONDURAS, HN
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Continuing Promise 2017 [Image 1 of 5], by PO2 Brittney Cannady, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Continuing Promise 2017
    Continuing Promise 2017
    Continuing Promise 2017
    Continuing Promise 2017
    Continuing Promise 2017

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    U.S. Southern Command
    U.S. Navy
    U.S. 4th Fleet
    Continuing Promise
    Expeditionary Combat Camera
    ECC
    USNS Spearhead
    FOURTHFLT
    CP-17

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT