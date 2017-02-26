Sgt. 1st Class Andy Yoshimura, training non-commissioned officer for the 326th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, walks without a battle buddy outside the U.S. Army Reserve Center in Reading, Pa., Feb. 26, 2017.
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.26.2017 17:02
|Photo ID:
|3190610
|VIRIN:
|160226-A-JH560-001
|Resolution:
|4288x2848
|Size:
|5.69 MB
|Location:
|READING, PA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, The lessons squirrels teach, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT