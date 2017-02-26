(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    The lessons squirrels teach

    The lessons squirrels teach

    READING, PA, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    326th Mobile Public Affairs Detatchment

    Sgt. 1st Class Andy Yoshimura, training non-commissioned officer for the 326th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, walks without a battle buddy outside the U.S. Army Reserve Center in Reading, Pa., Feb. 26, 2017.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.26.2017
    Date Posted: 02.26.2017 17:02
    Photo ID: 3190610
    VIRIN: 160226-A-JH560-001
    Resolution: 4288x2848
    Size: 5.69 MB
    Location: READING, PA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The lessons squirrels teach, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Soldiers
    Battle Buddy

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT