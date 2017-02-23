U.S. Marines along with Japan Ground Self Defense Force soldiers watch lamination rounds at a Supporting Arms Coordinating Exercise during Exercise Iron Fist 2017 San Clemente Island, Calif., Feb 22, 2017. The exercise trains both Marines and JGSDF soldiers on coordinating, combined-arms fires form air and sea assets. Iron Fist is an annual, bilateral training exercise where the U.S. and Japanese service members train together and share techniques, tactics and procedure to improve their combined operational capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jeremy Laboy/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.23.2017 Date Posted: 02.26.2017 17:17 Photo ID: 3190603 VIRIN: 170223-M-CK339-082 Resolution: 3949x2821 Size: 3.67 MB Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Supporting Arms Coordinating Center Exercise [Image 1 of 8], by LCpl Jeremy Laboy, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.