    Supporting Arms Coordinating Center Exercise [Image 8 of 8]

    Supporting Arms Coordinating Center Exercise

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Jeremy Laboy 

    13th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marine Corps CH-53 Super Stallion assigned to Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron-361, land in support of a Supporting Arms Coordinating exercise during Exercise Iron Fist 2017 aboard Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., Feb 22, 2017. The exercise is to train both Marines and JGSDF soldiers on coordinating, combined-arms fires form air and sea assets. Iron Fist is an annual, bilateral training exercise where the U.S. and Japanese service members train together and share techniques, tactics and procedure to improve their combined operational capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jeremy Laboy/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2017
    Date Posted: 02.26.2017 17:14
    Photo ID: 3190592
    VIRIN: 170222-M-CK339-001
    Resolution: 3960x2228
    Size: 3.09 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Supporting Arms Coordinating Center Exercise [Image 1 of 8], by LCpl Jeremy Laboy, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

