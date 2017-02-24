Musician 2nd Class Carl Schultz takes selfies with host nation residents after a performance in support of Continuing Promise 2017’s (CP-17)

170224-N-YM856-190 TRUJILLO, Honduras (Feb. 24, 2017) - Musician 2nd Class Carl Schultz, a native of Detroit assigned to U.S. Fleet Forces (USFF) Band, Norfolk, Va., takes selfies with host nation residents after a performance in support of Continuing Promise 2017’s (CP-17) visit to Trujillo, Honduras. CP-17 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored and U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet-conducted deployment to conduct civil-military operations including humanitarian assistance, training engagements, and medical, dental, and veterinary support in an effort to show U.S. support and commitment to Central and South America. (U.S. Navy Combat Camera photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brittney Cannady)

