(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Musician 2nd Class Carl Schultz takes selfies with host nation residents after a performance in support of Continuing Promise 2017’s (CP-17) [Image 8 of 8]

    Musician 2nd Class Carl Schultz takes selfies with host nation residents after a performance in support of Continuing Promise 2017’s (CP-17)

    TRUJILLO, HONDURAS, HONDURAS

    02.24.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element - East

    170224-N-YM856-190 TRUJILLO, Honduras (Feb. 24, 2017) - Musician 2nd Class Carl Schultz, a native of Detroit assigned to U.S. Fleet Forces (USFF) Band, Norfolk, Va., takes selfies with host nation residents after a performance in support of Continuing Promise 2017’s (CP-17) visit to Trujillo, Honduras. CP-17 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored and U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet-conducted deployment to conduct civil-military operations including humanitarian assistance, training engagements, and medical, dental, and veterinary support in an effort to show U.S. support and commitment to Central and South America. (U.S. Navy Combat Camera photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brittney Cannady)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2017
    Date Posted: 02.25.2017 21:59
    Photo ID: 3190193
    VIRIN: 170224-N-YM856-190
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 883.83 KB
    Location: TRUJILLO, HONDURAS, HN
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Musician 2nd Class Carl Schultz takes selfies with host nation residents after a performance in support of Continuing Promise 2017’s (CP-17) [Image 1 of 8], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Members of the U.S. Fleet Forces (USFF) Band, Norfolk, Va., perform for host nation residents in support of Continuing Promise 2017’s (CP-17)
    Members of the U.S. Fleet Forces (USFF) Band, Norfolk, Va., perform for host nation residents in support of Continuing Promise 2017’s (CP-17)
    Members of the U.S. Fleet Forces (USFF) Band, Norfolk, Va., perform for host nation residents in support of Continuing Promise 2017’s (CP-17)
    Chief Musician Erin Horn performs for host nation residents in support of Continuing Promise 2017’s (CP-17)
    Members of the U.S. Fleet Forces (USFF) Band, Norfolk, Va., perform for host nation residents in support of Continuing Promise 2017’s (CP-17)
    Musician 2nd Class Carl Schultz performs for host nation residents in support of Continuing Promise 2017’s (CP-17)
    Musician 1st Class Christopher Pastin performs for host nation residents in support of Continuing Promise 2017’s (CP-17)
    Musician 2nd Class Carl Schultz takes selfies with host nation residents after a performance in support of Continuing Promise 2017’s (CP-17)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    U.S. Southern Command
    U.S. Navy
    U.S. 4th Fleet
    Continuing Promise
    Expeditionary Combat Camera
    ECC
    USNS Spearhead
    FOURTHFLT
    CP-17

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT