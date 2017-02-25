(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    JGSDF and U.S. Marines hit the waves [Image 3 of 8]

    JGSDF and U.S. Marines hit the waves

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Jeremy Laboy 

    13th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 1st Marines move to an objective after an Amphibious Assault during Exercise Iron Fist 2017 aboard Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., Feb 25. Marines and JGSDF soldiers conducted an amphibious assault, launching from the USS Anchorage to the Red Beach Training Area. Iron Fist is an annual, bilateral training exercise where the U.S. and Japanese service members train together and share techniques, tactics and procedure to improve their combined operational capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jeremy Laboy/Released)

    Date Taken: 02.25.2017
    Date Posted: 02.25.2017 17:14
    Photo ID: 3190175
    VIRIN: 170225-M-CK339-026
    Resolution: 2190x1564
    Size: 1.29 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JGSDF and U.S. Marines hit the waves [Image 1 of 8], by LCpl Jeremy Laboy, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Marine Expeditionary Unit
    Training
    Battalion Landing Team
    13th MEU
    BLT 2/1
    Iron Fist 2017

    • LEAVE A COMMENT